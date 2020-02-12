Quick links

Ancelotti gives seven-word response when asked if Everton are signing 28-year-old

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton were strongly linked with Matias Vecino in January.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told Corriere Della Sera that Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino won't be joining the Toffees.

The Toffees were quiet in the January transfer window, with their one addition coming with Jarrad Branthwaite arriving from Carlisle United as one for the future.

Everton were linked with a host of players, but none of them arrived, with Marcel Brands preferring to do his business in the summer window.

 

Possibly the strongest rumour surrounded Inter midfielder Vecino, who was struggling for playing time under Antonio Conte, and was seemingly available.

Inter Live claim that Everton did put forward a proposal for Vecino in January, which amounted to a loan deal with a €12million (£10million) purchase clause.

Inter rejected the offer, putting Vecino's exit on hold until the summer – and now, he's back in Conte's side, and even scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over bitter rivals AC Milan.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale looks on during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Friuli on February 2, 2020 in Udine, Italy.

It may just be a ploy to get Vecino in the shop window, as the 28-year-old's long-term prospects still don't look too great, with Conte no doubt having big plans for the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and new signing Christian Eriksen.

This week, Ancelotti has been asked whether Everton will be the team to sign the Uruguayan and take him away from Italian football, but he has denied such a move will take place.

"Don't worry, he'll stay where he is,” said Ancelotti when asked about Vecino, seemingly ruling out the prospect of the former Fiorentina man arriving at Goodison Park.

Matias Vecino of Inter of Milan in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

