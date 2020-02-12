Ancelotti gives seven-word response when asked if Everton are signing 28-year-old

Everton were strongly linked with Matias Vecino in January.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told Corriere Della Sera that Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino won't be joining the Toffees.

The Toffees were quiet in the January transfer window, with their one addition coming with Jarrad Branthwaite arriving from Carlisle United as one for the future.

Everton were linked with a host of players, but none of them arrived, with Marcel Brands preferring to do his business in the summer window.

Possibly the strongest rumour surrounded Inter midfielder Vecino, who was struggling for playing time under Antonio Conte, and was seemingly available.

Inter Live claim that Everton did put forward a proposal for Vecino in January, which amounted to a loan deal with a €12million (£10million) purchase clause.

Inter rejected the offer, putting Vecino's exit on hold until the summer – and now, he's back in Conte's side, and even scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over bitter rivals AC Milan.

It may just be a ploy to get Vecino in the shop window, as the 28-year-old's long-term prospects still don't look too great, with Conte no doubt having big plans for the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and new signing Christian Eriksen.

This week, Ancelotti has been asked whether Everton will be the team to sign the Uruguayan and take him away from Italian football, but he has denied such a move will take place.

"Don't worry, he'll stay where he is,” said Ancelotti when asked about Vecino, seemingly ruling out the prospect of the former Fiorentina man arriving at Goodison Park.