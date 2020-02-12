Agent claims Sheffield United want to sign 10-assist international, scouted him since 2018

Sheffield United have taken the Premier League by storm and Chris Wilder's squad could be reinforced by MLS star Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Sheffield United have been watching Poland international Przemyslaw Frankowski since the summer of 2018, according to Onet, with the winger's agent confirming an approach from Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s Premier League surprise packages have already signed one established international this year. Sander Berge, the powerhouse playmaker who rose to fame with Belgian champions Genk, chose The Blades over a host of rival suitors during the January transfer window, becoming the club’s £27 million record signing in the process.

And reports on the continent suggest that Berge could soon be joined in the Steel City by a player with eight caps for Poland to his name.

Chicago Fire ace Frankowski swapped Jagiellonia Bialystok for the MLS last year and made a huge impact in his debut season across the Atlantic, producing eight goals and ten assists over in America.

The winger’s agent, Mariusz Mowlik, has now confirmed that Sheffield United stepped up their interest in a long-time target after watching Frankowski take the MLS by storm.

“I asked why they didn't make an offer a year ago when he left Jagiellonia?” Mowlik told Onet.

“(Frankowski) had to be proven at a higher level. In the MLS, he showed the potential that (Sheffield United) see in him.”

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield United will make another move at the end of the season for a player who has earned all eight of his Poland caps since 2018, putting him in an excellent position to seal a place in the Euro 2020 squad.

A versatile winger who can also play at right-back, it would be interesting to see how Frankowski would fit into Wilder’s patented 3-5-2 system.