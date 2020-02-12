Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

£6m star who spent '18 months on Liverpool's bench' delighted he left

Shane Callaghan
Simon Mignolet of Liverpool looks on during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England.
Simon Mignolet quit Liverpool after six years last August.

Club Brugge's Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet applauds at the end of the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium...

Simon Mignolet has revealed that he is loving life after leaving Liverpool last summer.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper called time on his six-year stint on Merseyside by joining Belgian outfit Club Brugge in August.

Mignolet, who was sold by Liverpool for £6 million [The Telegraph], spent the 2018-19 campaign playing second fiddle to Alisson, having lost his place to Loris Karius midway through the previous season.

The Belgium international managed only one game for the Reds across all competitions last season - a defeat by Wolves in the FA Cup - and with regular football back on the menu at Brugge, Mignolet insists that he has no regrets about leaving Jurgen Klopp and co last summer.

 

"We play in a lot of competitions with Club Brugge. I came back for that. I am the happiest person in all of Belgium," he said on Belgian TV programme Extra Time.

"Now after 18 months on Liverpool's bench, I can show once again what I am worth at a time when I am at the peak of my career."

Mignolet was a decent goalkeeper for Liverpool, but they have landed on their feet in a big way.

Not only did the Anfield club also part company with Karius, sending him on loan to Turkey, but Mignolet's replacement as back-up keeper was Adrian.

And it's fair to say that the Spaniard has proven himself an excellent deputy to Alisson so far this season, with Klopp calling him 'incredible' after helping Liverpool to a Super Cup win in August [The Guardian].

Simon Mignolet goalkeeper of Club Brugge celebrates during the Champions League Play-offs 2nd leg match game between Club Brugge and LASK on August 28, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium, 28

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

