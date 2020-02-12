£6m star who spent '18 months on Liverpool's bench' delighted he left

Simon Mignolet quit Liverpool after six years last August.

Simon Mignolet has revealed that he is loving life after leaving Liverpool last summer.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper called time on his six-year stint on Merseyside by joining Belgian outfit Club Brugge in August.

Mignolet, who was sold by Liverpool for £6 million [The Telegraph], spent the 2018-19 campaign playing second fiddle to Alisson, having lost his place to Loris Karius midway through the previous season.

The Belgium international managed only one game for the Reds across all competitions last season - a defeat by Wolves in the FA Cup - and with regular football back on the menu at Brugge, Mignolet insists that he has no regrets about leaving Jurgen Klopp and co last summer.

"We play in a lot of competitions with Club Brugge. I came back for that. I am the happiest person in all of Belgium," he said on Belgian TV programme Extra Time.

"Now after 18 months on Liverpool's bench, I can show once again what I am worth at a time when I am at the peak of my career."

Mignolet was a decent goalkeeper for Liverpool, but they have landed on their feet in a big way.

Not only did the Anfield club also part company with Karius, sending him on loan to Turkey, but Mignolet's replacement as back-up keeper was Adrian.

And it's fair to say that the Spaniard has proven himself an excellent deputy to Alisson so far this season, with Klopp calling him 'incredible' after helping Liverpool to a Super Cup win in August [The Guardian].