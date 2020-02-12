Quick links

£2.5m Leeds deal now looks awful

Shane Callaghan
Kiko Casilla of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell was sold by Leeds United last summer.

Leeds United's Bailey Peacock-Farrell shows his frustration after Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie (not in picture) scores his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between...

For the third game in succession, Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla made a mistake that led to a goal.

Against Wigan, he flapped at the corner which led to Pablo Hernandez bundling the ball into his own net for the 1-0 defeat. In last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, the Spaniard was beaten at his near post by Sammy Ameobi's first-half drive. And last night, the Leeds stopper slipped before clearing the ball, allowing Said Benrahma to tap home in the 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Casilla is literally costing the Whites points on a weekly basis, but the problem is Marcelo Bielsa hasn't got an experienced back-up that he can use and the decision to sell Bailey Peacock-Farrell, for only £2.5 million last summer [BBC Sport], looks worse than ever.

Leeds only have Illan Meslier as a back-up option to Casilla, and the 19-year-old is, well, 19 and he hasn't played a minute of Championship football this season.

 

At 23, Peacock-Farrell wasn't a senior figure at Elland Road, but he did have 39 Championship starts under his belt at the time of his departure to Burnley and it looks a crazy decision to sell him for such a low figure.

Leeds gained less than £3 million for him and lost a player who could and would probably be starting ahead of Casilla in Saturday's visit of Bristol City but, because of Meslier's inexperience, Bielsa has to hope the former Real Madrid plays through this rotten patch.

Even when Peacock-Farrell left, Casilla was no stranger to a clanger following his mistake in the playoff defeat by Derby County.

Selling him and replacing him with a Lorient loanee with no Championship experience was a huge gamble and the more points Casilla costs Bielsa's side, the more it looks like it has backfired.

Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell dives the wrong way and fails to save the penalty of Aramide Oteh of QPR during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds...

 

