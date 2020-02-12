Quick links

2019 Tottenham target is reportedly available for £11m, he's tailor-made for Mourinho

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London, United...
Jose Mourinho's Spurs need a right-back but could AC Milan's Serie A ace Davide Calabria make a summer switch to the Premier League?

Davide Calabria #2 of Milan holds his hands in the air after narrowly missing a goal during the second half of the game against Bayern Munich at Children's Mercy Park on July 23, 2019 in...

AC Milan defender Davide Calabria is available for just £11 million, according to Milan Live, which looks like excellent news for a Tottenham Hotspur side scouring the market for a new right-back.

As it stands, Jose Mourinho has just one senior, natural option for the right-hand side of his defence. And it’s fair to say Serge Aurier, for all his qualities in the final third, is not the most reliable player in world football.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away now, Spurs are already being linked with the likes of Max Aarons, Thomas Meunier and Nathan Ferguson as a bonafide Premier League giant scours the market for a player capable of stepping into Kyle Walker’s boots to finally solve a problem position.

 

And with a talented Italian now on the market for as little as £11 million, it seems only a matter of time before Calabria makes a return to the gossip columns.

The Brescia-born 23-year-old was linked with a move to North London by Calciomercato back in April and, while hardly the most buccaneering of modern full-backs, Calabria is the kind of sturdy defender which many of Mourinho’s best teams have been built upon.

Davide Calabria of AC Milan scores the team's second goal during the serie A match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on February 25, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

The AC Milan academy graduate bases his game on Paolo Maldini rather than, say, a Roberto Carlos or a Marcelo. And that speaks volumes about how the man himself interprets his role.

According to Milan Live, Lille, Genoa and Sevilla are all interested in offering Calabria a fresh start away from San Siro too. And, for just £11 million, a defender with vast potential and time on his side represents excellent value for money.

Davide Calabria of AC Milan during Coppa Italia 2018

