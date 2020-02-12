£142m star delivers his verdict on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are currently leading the way in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp's side unbeaten in the league.

Philippe Coutinho has told Sports Illustrated that he considers Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to be a fantastic manager, and he is not surprised to see them thriving this season.

Liverpool currently look well on their way to lifting their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the league so far this season, and now have a huge advantage at the top of the table.

Coutinho has watched his former side’s progress with interest, and the Brazilian insists that he is happy to see them doing so well.

"Liverpool is flying, and it doesn't surprise me," Coutinho said.

"We've seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I'm also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.

"I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I'm just so happy for them, but that's all.”

Coutinho has actually been linked with a return to Liverpool recently.

Coutinho left Liverpool back in 2018 for £142 million (BBC Sport), but his career has never really kicked on since his switch to Barcelona.

The Express have claimed that the Reds have an interest in the playmaker, with Klopp tempted to bring him back to Anfield.

If Coutinho did return he could increase the creative options in Liverpool’s midfield, and make them even more of an attacking threat next season.