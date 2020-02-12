£135.5m Barcelona player posts about Leeds United on Instagram

Ousmane Dembele is a former international teammate of one of Leeds United's recent signings.

Leeds United are now being cheered on by a Barcelona player who was once the world's second most expensive.

Ousmane Dembele, for whom the Catalan giants are reported to have paid a potential fee of €147 million (then around £135.5m, according to BBC Sport), was responding to an Instagram post from his former France youth-team colleague Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin, who joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig last month, made his second appearance for the Whites in the 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday.

Afterwards, he wrote: "NOT LETTING GO(.) WE STAY STRONG #MOT".

And Dembele replied: "Come on Leeds".

It was announced on Monday that Dembele will miss the next six months, and therefore France's Euro 2020 campaign, after undergoing hamstring surgery.

And with plenty of time on his hands, the 22-year-old should be able to keep track of Leeds' promotion quest.

The Whites remain second in the Championship table, but will slip to third if Fulham win at Millwall on Wednesday.

Leeds had an 11-point cushion two months ago, but have won just one of their last seven league games, losing four.