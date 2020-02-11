Quick links

'How much', 'would take him': Some Wolves fans react to links with 27-year-old international

Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with John Egan.

Some Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have had their say on the recent transfer report linking the Molineux side with John Egan.

According to The Sun (9 February, page 63), Wolves have shown an interest in the Sheffield United defender, along with fellow Premier League side Everton.

The 27-year-old has impressed in his first season in the Premier League, his performances helping the top-flight newcomers to fifth in the table.

 

 

The Blades' 24 goals conceded is the best defensive record in the top flight behind Liverpool and their seven losses are the fewest by a promoted side at this stage of the season since the six recorded by Fulham in 2001-02.

Egan has been a vital component of Sheff Utd's tough back line, with 25 starts in the league this term (Transfermarkt), and 18 months after joining from Brentford for £4million (Sky Sports), the Republic of Ireland international is now reportedly valued at £30million.

Here is how some Wolves fans reacted to the speculation:

The report also claims that Sheff Utd are already preparing for a transfer tug-of-war, strengthening their hand by offering Egan a bumper new contract, complete with a substantial pay rise - according to Spotrac, he is currently on £7,500 per week.

