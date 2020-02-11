Who is Gerry Cinnamon? Reading and Leeds festival fans split after line-up announcement

Reading and Leeds, it's that festival which crops up every August, the one you'd go to with all your school mates after you'd finished exams.

It's historic past as a rock festival headed up by iconic bands such as Nirvana, The Cure and Blur has been subsumed into one where teens experience their first taste of freedom and their first sips of lukewarm beer.

However, that is not to say that the festival goers also aren't there purely for the music. In fact, the strong reaction to the 2020 line-up might have you thinking that what they really care about is the music.

The announcement of a certain Gerry Cinnamon as a headliner has massively divided fans of the festival. So, who is Gerry Cinnamon? And why on earth is he headlining Reading and Leeds?

Who is Gerry Cinnamon?

If you haven't heard of Gerry Cinnamon yet, don't worry, we hadn't either.

The independent Scottish artist has been releasing music since 2015, but it wasn't until he released his self-produced debut album Erratic Cinematic in 2017 that he really captured audiences' attention.

This album quickly rose to the top of the iTunes album charts, however it's unlikely you will have heard Gerry Cinnamon blasting on your radio. As he still has no record label backing, Gerry rarely gets any radio play!

So, when the line-up for Reading and Leeds 2020 was released and Gerry took a lead Saturday night slot, many fans were confused.

Gerry splits the crowd

The booking of Gerry Cinnamon was divisive even for those who had heard of the Scottish artist.

Many took to Twitter to share their excitement at Gerry's Saturday sub-headline slot. One viewer even tweeted that Gerry was "by far the best person I've seen live."

But the positive was mixed with the negative, as streams of Twitter users commented that they either had no clue who Gerry was, or they were unimpressed that he had been selected for such a major slot.

Lots also commented on the structuring of the slots, disappointed that the booking team had done such a terrible job with organising which artists played alongside one another. London rap duo D-Block Europe are on the main stage before rock artist Gerry Cinnamon and heavy metal band IDLES are right before Grime artist AJ Tracey, if that's any indicator about how wrong they've gone.

I can’t believe the human race has got to the point where Gerry cinnamon is a sub headliner — alex (@sellingpetrol) February 11, 2020

Who else is playing at Reading and Leeds 2020?

Despite all the Gerry Cinnamon commotion, there is general excitement for the Reading and Leeds line-up this year.

The three main headliners over the weekend are Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, and Rage Against the Machine.

Some of the other major players hitting the main stage include Georgia rap trio Migos, punk-inspired rapper Slowthai and Courteeners.

Check out the full line-up below!

Your first #RandL20 wave has arrived ❤️ General tickets on sale 13.02.2020 ️ Got a @Barclaycard… you can get exclusive pre-sale access until 8.59am on Thursday 13th and 10% OFF every pre-sale ticket courtesy of Barclaycard T&Cs apply https://t.co/GNinX4nSX2 pic.twitter.com/8iB6eNKS3g — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 11, 2020

Reading and Leeds festival will take place on the last weekend of August 2020.