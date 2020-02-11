Quick links

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds draw

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by the Bees tonight.

Leeds United stopped a run of two successive defeats by drawing 1-1 away to Brentford this evening.

Prior to kickoff, goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was culpable for two of the last three goals that Marcelo Bielsa's side had conceded against Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest - both defeats - over the past couple of weeks.

Bielsa defended the former Real Madrid man on both occasions, but there can be no defending his error in gifting the Bees their lead tonight when his slip led to Said Benrahma tapping home.

But Leeds bailed out their goalkeeper on 38 minutes when Liam Cooper converted a Jack Harrison corner for his first goal of the season to draw level at the break.

 

Despite plenty of possession, the visitors struggled in their attempts to move ahead during a frustrating second half which saw Patrick Bamford and Helder Costa spurn good goalscoring opportunities.

Here's how the former United hitman Noel Whelan reacted to the stalemate on BBC Radio Leeds: "It's definitely a platform, definitely an improvement from the Forest game. We've done well from start to finish. We actually gave them a footballing lesson. But this is only a good point if on Saturday [against Bristol City at home] we take all three."

Leeds stay second in the Championship but Fulham will knock them out of the automatic promotion spots if they beat Millwall tomorrow night.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

