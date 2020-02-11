West Ham will reportedly sell £2.7m Rangers linked player after January move blocked

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are just one of the clubs said to have watched the 20-year-old, who could be a useful addition at Ibrox.

A reported Rangers target will be sold to a 'top team' by West Ham United in the summer transfer window, Expressen predicts.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are just one of the clubs said to have had Sead Haksabanovic watched of late (Fotbollskanalen).

And with Sheyi Ojo's loan deal due to expire in June, the winger who has scored or assisted 16 goals in 34 games for Norrköping could be a useful option for Rangers.

According to Expressen, Haksabanovic came close to being taken off the market in January, only for Norrköping to block his proposed move to another Swedish club, Djurgården.

And a strong end to his loan spell would leave West Ham well-placed to recoup more of the £2.7 million fee they are reported to have paid for Haksabanovic in 2017.

With relegation still a possibility, it is perhaps not out of the question that the 20-year-old will remain a West Ham player.

But amid claims that Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Benfica are watching him, as well as Rangers, Haksabanovic could yet have other ideas.

Haksabanovic's West Ham contract is due to expire in 2022.

Rangers fans - would you take Haksabanovic at Ibrox?