'Useful', 'will improve your club': Some fans react to West Brom announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion are set to host Osama Hawsawi at The Hawthorns for a month.

Osama Hawsawi of Saudi Arabia looks on in the tunnel prior to the warm up ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20,...

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on West Bromwich Albion being set to host former Saudi Arabia captain Osama Hawsawi at The Hawthorns for a month.

West Brom confirmed on their social media feed that the 35-year-old was to link up with the Baggies for his own research.

Hawsawi plied his trade in central defence between 2005 and 2018, beginning his career at Saudi Professional League club Al-Wahda before switching to Al-Hilal in 2008.

 

He captained Al-Hilal to seven trophies during his first stint at the club - three league titles and four Saudi Crown Prince Cups.

Hawsawi then had a stint at Belgian side Anderlecht in 2012 before returning to Saudi Arabia and playing for Al-Ahli, then again at Al-Hilal - winning the title in 2018 along with WBA keeper Ali Al-Habsi.

He then saw out his career at boyhood club Al-Wehda in 2018 before announcing his retirement in December of that year (Arab News).

The 6ft 2in ace also made 135 appearances for Saudi Arabia, scoring seven goals (Transfermarkt).

Here is how some fans reacted to the announcement on social media:

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic managed Jeddah-based club Al-Ittihad prior to joining the Baggies.

