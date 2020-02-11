'We're aware': Boss confirms interest in £35m star Liverpool are reportedly leading race for

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs chasing Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City.

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has confirmed to the Birmingham Mail that his side are aware of the interest building in Jude Bellingham, amid rumours that Liverpool and Arsenal admire him.

90 Minutes claim that Liverpool are leading the race for Bellingham, with Arsenal also keen.

It is no surprise to the 16-year-old so in demand, as he has enjoyed a season which has been nothing short of remarkable.

Despite still being a teenager, Bellingham is already a key player for Birmingham - and he has scored four goals in 27 Championship appearances this term.

The central midfielder is now having scouts come to watch him regularly.

And Clotet said of the reported Arsenal and Liverpool target: “We are aware of interest in him. From the beginning he has been watched since he was 13 or 14.

“For the Middlesbrough game half of Europe was here. He is used to it and I am used to it. I have always said it is very good that clubs show interest in our players because this means that we have good players.”

Birmingham will surely face a fight to keep hold of Bellingham in the summer, when his future will be called into focus again.

The Blues are set to bring in huge money for the prospect, with the Daily Star already talking up the prospect of a £35 million transfer.