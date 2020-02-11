Quick links

'We're aware': Boss confirms interest in £35m star Liverpool are reportedly leading race for

John Verrall
Birmingham City's Manager Pep Clotet during the FA Cup Third Round match between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 4, 2020 in...
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs chasing Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City.

Birmingham City's Manager Pep Clotet during the FA Cup Third Round match between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 4, 2020 in...

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has confirmed to the Birmingham Mail that his side are aware of the interest building in Jude Bellingham, amid rumours that Liverpool and Arsenal admire him.

90 Minutes claim that Liverpool are leading the race for Bellingham, with Arsenal also keen.

It is no surprise to the 16-year-old so in demand, as he has enjoyed a season which has been nothing short of remarkable.

 

Despite still being a teenager, Bellingham is already a key player for Birmingham - and he has scored four goals in 27 Championship appearances this term.

The central midfielder is now having scouts come to watch him regularly.

And Clotet said of the reported Arsenal and Liverpool target: “We are aware of interest in him. From the beginning he has been watched since he was 13 or 14.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy...

“For the Middlesbrough game half of Europe was here. He is used to it and I am used to it. I have always said it is very good that clubs show interest in our players because this means that we have good players.”

Birmingham will surely face a fight to keep hold of Bellingham in the summer, when his future will be called into focus again.

The Blues are set to bring in huge money for the prospect, with the Daily Star already talking up the prospect of a £35 million transfer.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

