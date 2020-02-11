Quick links

Rangers

'We want you back at Ibrox': Some Rangers fans respond to 23-year-old's latest tweet

John Verrall
Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard decided to let Greg Docherty leave on a temporary basis in January.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers fans have suggested that they want Greg Docherty back at Ibrox at the end of the season, after his latest tweet.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard opted to loan out Docherty to Hibernian in January, and the midfielder has wasted no time making an impact away from Rangers.

Docherty scored and claimed two assists on his full debut for Hibs, as they beat BSC Glasgow 4-1 in the Scottish Cup.

And Rangers fans feel that Docherty could still make an impact back at Ibrox next term.

Docherty had been hoping that he could make the grade at Rangers this season, but Gerrard has consistently picked other options.

The 23-year-old actually impressed out on loan at Shrewsbury Town last term, but that was not enough for him to get back into Gerrard’s plans.

 

It is now unclear where Docherty’s future lies, but Rangers will surely be keeping a close eye on his progress at Hibs.

If Docherty can impress then he may just be given one more chance back at Ibrox, but an unsuccessful spell on loan could see Rangers look to shift him out on a permanent deal over the summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch