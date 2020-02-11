'We want you back at Ibrox': Some Rangers fans respond to 23-year-old's latest tweet

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard decided to let Greg Docherty leave on a temporary basis in January.

Rangers fans have suggested that they want Greg Docherty back at Ibrox at the end of the season, after his latest tweet.

Horrible conditions today but personally a great feeling to get off the mark and get a couple of assists on my full debut! Respect to everyone who braved the weather Onto the next round ⚽️ — Greg Docherty (@Gregdocherty96) February 9, 2020

Steven Gerrard opted to loan out Docherty to Hibernian in January, and the midfielder has wasted no time making an impact away from Rangers.

Docherty scored and claimed two assists on his full debut for Hibs, as they beat BSC Glasgow 4-1 in the Scottish Cup.

And Rangers fans feel that Docherty could still make an impact back at Ibrox next term.

Well done Greg, however, you don’t suit green and white — Rab (@bearsdenblunose) February 9, 2020

Brilliant Greg hope to see you back in the Rangers team next season — Billy Austin (@Bryce9A) February 9, 2020

Well played Greg, can't wait to see you back in in the big team — Bluebear72 (@Bluebear721) February 9, 2020

You enjoy it Greg but we want you back at Ibrox.Your one for the future who will make it. — ED THE BEAR (@EDTHEBEAR3) February 9, 2020

Always done everything that's asked Greg. Hopefully you'll get rewarded back at Ibrox — Walters Cardigan (@walterscardigan) February 9, 2020

Well played today Greg hopefully doing for the bears next season — true blues (@James25777361) February 9, 2020

Great to see you getting some game time again as must have been a frustrating start to the season but as always you kept your emotions in check. Hope you perform well week in week out and play a part in 55! — DFW Ger (@DFW_GER) February 9, 2020

Docherty had been hoping that he could make the grade at Rangers this season, but Gerrard has consistently picked other options.

The 23-year-old actually impressed out on loan at Shrewsbury Town last term, but that was not enough for him to get back into Gerrard’s plans.

It is now unclear where Docherty’s future lies, but Rangers will surely be keeping a close eye on his progress at Hibs.

If Docherty can impress then he may just be given one more chance back at Ibrox, but an unsuccessful spell on loan could see Rangers look to shift him out on a permanent deal over the summer.