'We don't deserve him', 'Overrated': Some fans react after hearing Celtic-linked star is plotting exit

Celtic are reportedly keen on Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

Bristol City are pushing for the Championship playoffs, and one player may be looking to leave if they don't make it to the Premier League.

The Robins sit seventh right now, outside of the top six on goal difference after Friday night's 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Birmingham City.

Lee Johnson will be hoping to bounce back, but rumours about the future of winger Niclas Eliasson aren't exactly what he wants to be hearing right now.

The Bristol Post report that whilst the Robins will activate a one-year option in Eliasson's deal, he has no intention of signing an extension, meaning he will be a free agent in 2021.

Eliasson would seemingly only want to stay if Bristol City go up, so he already appears to be plotting his exit come the end of the season.

The Daily Record note that Celtic want to sign Eliasson, almost seven years since the Swede went on trial with the Bhoys, so it's no great shock the Bhoys are in the mix.

The 24-year-old has racked up 12 assists in all competitions this season, but Johnson has bizarrely only given Eliasson 14 league starts this term.

Bristol City fans are now reacting to the rumours, with many expecting him to go as he will have 'plenty of offers', whilst criticising the club for losing their best players so regularly.

Others think the club don't deserve Eliasson anyway as Johnson never plays him, though one fan thinks he is overrated and can be replaced easily if sold this summer.

Genuinely would depend on what fee/bids we receive, ideally want to keep out best players but if we don’t get promotion or top 6 we would most likely have to sell — Scott Thomas (@21790Scott) February 11, 2020

If we don’t get promoted then it’ll be impossible to keep him. He will have plenty of offers this summer. — Stephen (@Pomredoz) February 11, 2020

Gonna keep losing our best players unless we get to the Prem. Can see us finishing 8th which wouldn’t be bad. — Chris Dinham (@dinham16) February 10, 2020

Imo he’s overated by all of us so not bothered if he went tbf he can be replaced. — StrawbzGamer (@StrawbzGamer) February 10, 2020

He's going in the summer then. — Steven Horler (@StevenHorler) February 10, 2020

Losing Eliasson would be a massive loss but an expected one being as LJ just doesn't seem to value him as much as he should. I'd hate to lose the lad but I think it's likely. https://t.co/lBojoxpoap — (@BigZombieMonkey) February 10, 2020

His assists are keeping us in contention at the moment. We don’t deserve him frankly and with his qualities no wonder there is interest in Europe. — Franc Adams (@AdamsFranc) February 10, 2020