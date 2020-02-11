Kamil Grosicki shares his thoughts on West Brom 'only' giving him an 18-month contract

West Bromwich Albion brought Kamil Grosicki to The Hawthorns in the January transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion newcomer Kamil Grosicki has given an interview to Polish outlet Sport regarding his switch to The Hawthorns from Hull City, giving his thoughts about "only" being given a contract for a year and a half.

The Baggies snapped up the 31-year-old on transfer deadline day last month, moving to The Hawthorns in a £800,000 deal from the KCOM Stadium ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season (Hull Daily Mail).

Grosicki signed a contract until the end of the 2020-21 season, and has got off to an impressive start at Albion, marking his debut against Millwall with an assist as he came off the bench and set up Dara O'Shea, who headed home the winner in the closing stages of the game.

The Poland international spoke in depth to Sport about a number of topics including why he chose to join West Brom, the offer involved, and leaving Hull, before the outlet sought to find out more about his thoughts on the contract, saying "now, you've only got a contract for a year and a half".

Grosicki's response was: "I'm not complaining. It suits me. Only mobilizes you to work hard. If I meet expectations on the pitch, the club will come along with an offer to extend the contract. That arrangement suits me.

"I'm not 20 anymore. It counts here and now. In this transfer, I saw a chance that I could still fight for a really big goal. Was I supposed to use it to get a longer contract? No such thing."

Up next for West Brom, who are four points clear at the top of the Championship table, is Wednesday night's trip to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading.