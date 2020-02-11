'Suiiiii', 'great to see': Some West Brom fans erupt over update shared by club

West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs returned to action for the Baggies U23s on Monday night.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been having their say on Kieran Gibbs' return to action in Monday night's Under-23s clash.

The Baggies left-back has endured an injury-troubled campaign, his first issue coming in September when he picked up a back injury.

Gibbs has since been having hamstring trouble, first picking up the injury against Swansea in December.

Although the 30-year-old battled back from that issue, he only lasted 18 minutes on his West Brom comeback against Leeds.

Ahead of last Sunday's Championship trip to Millwall, Baggies manager Slaven Bilic had confirmed that Gibbs was "close" to a return and was hopeful he'd be back by the following week (Birmingham Mail).

Gibbs was subsequently named in West Brom U23s' starting XI against Newcastle's U23s for their Premier League Cup clash and completed 45 minutes.

Although he couldn't prevent the Baggies from slipping to a 1-0 defeat, their first in the competition this term, his return to action, which he came through unscathed, was good news.

Here is how some West Brom fans reacted on social media to his return:

Good to see Gibbs back — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) February 10, 2020

Gibbo returns and another start for Diaby — Nick Ganderton (@nick_wba_khfc) February 10, 2020

Slav gonna have a great squad to choose from for the last 14 games — Carl 1878 (@baggyboy1878) February 10, 2020

good to see Gibbo back on the grass. — Carl 1878 (@baggyboy1878) February 10, 2020

Diaby and Gibbs SUIIIIIIII — Luke Baker (@LJB150192) February 10, 2020

Even though Gibbs is playing on the last few performances Townsend deserves his place.... — Nik Garside (@GarsideNik) February 10, 2020

Kieran Gibbs played 45 minutes for WBA U23s today in their 0-1 defeat to Newcastle in the League Cup.



He hasn’t played since New Years Day. Great to see him getting back to fitness #WBA pic.twitter.com/sGL80jktAP — WBA Latest (@wbalatest) February 10, 2020

Great to have so many attacking options with Gibbs and Diangana still to be added to the mix.... . @WBA — Stevo Walton (@Stevotop) February 10, 2020

Just dont rush him back. The guys made of glass. Ease him in. — rick (@picklemyrick85) February 11, 2020

Bilic's charges lock horns with Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday night.