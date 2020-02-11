Quick links

'Suiiiii', 'great to see': Some West Brom fans erupt over update shared by club

Kieran Gibbs of West Bromwich Albion during the Pre-Season Friendly match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on July 26, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.
West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs returned to action for the Baggies U23s on Monday night.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been having their say on Kieran Gibbs' return to action in Monday night's Under-23s clash.

The Baggies left-back has endured an injury-troubled campaign, his first issue coming in September when he picked up a back injury.

Gibbs has since been having hamstring trouble, first picking up the injury against Swansea in December.

Although the 30-year-old battled back from that issue, he only lasted 18 minutes on his West Brom comeback against Leeds.

 

 

Ahead of last Sunday's Championship trip to Millwall, Baggies manager Slaven Bilic had confirmed that Gibbs was "close" to a return and was hopeful he'd be back by the following week (Birmingham Mail).

Gibbs was subsequently named in West Brom U23s' starting XI against Newcastle's U23s for their Premier League Cup clash and completed 45 minutes.

Although he couldn't prevent the Baggies from slipping to a 1-0 defeat, their first in the competition this term, his return to action, which he came through unscathed, was good news.

Here is how some West Brom fans reacted on social media to his return:

Bilic's charges lock horns with Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday night.

Slaven Bilic the head coach

