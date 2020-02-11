Quick links

'Unbelievable talent': Sky Sports pundit hails £30m star linked with Arsenal

John Verrall
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic
Arsenal are said to be interested in Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates Scoring his first goal of the game during the Scottish Cup Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019 in...

Kris Boyd has raved about the talents of reported Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard on Sky Sports.

Celtic striker Edouard is said to be on Arsenal’s radar by the Daily Mail, with Neil Lennon's side wanting £30 million for the striker.

Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to improve his side’s attack, and the Celtic hitman has emerged on his wishlist.

Edouard has been in brilliant form for Celtic over the campaign so far, after notching 20 goals in 22 games in the Scottish league.

 

And Boyd feels that Celtic are now almost certain to face a fight to keep the powerful Frenchman, with Arsenal said to be among the list of interested sides.

"Odsonne Edouard is an unbelievable talent, he's shown that especially over the last couple of months. Will he be up there for player of the year? Yes, there is no doubt about that,” Boyd said.

“A lot has been made about the form of Leigh Griffiths as well but I think a lot of it is down to Odsonne Edouard because he can play with anybody. He can play in any league in the world as well.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

"I would not be surprised if Celtic have to fight off big bids for him come the summer because he is a top player and if Celtic are going to keep performing the way they have been, then it is crucial that he stays fit.”

If Edouard was to move to Arsenal he could come in for the likes of Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who are both facing uncertain futures.

Celtic will surely want to keep hold of the 22-year-old though, as replacing him with a player of equal quality would be a hugely difficult challenge.

