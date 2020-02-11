'Force a move away': Tottenham international urged to leave club

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has barely got any game time for Spurs this season.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been urged to "force a move away" from Spurs by the CEO of one of Kenya's biggest football clubs (Goal.com).

Gor Mahia chief Omondi Aduda has advised the 28-year-old to be proactive in moving away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in order to save his national career.

The Harambee Stars captain has barely got a look-in at Spurs this season, with four appearances in all competitions totalling 122 minutes and just one start, in the EFL Cup (Transfermarkt).

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Wanyama made two substitute appearances in the Premier League, in the 2-1 loss to Leicester and in the subsequent 2-1 win over Southampton, as well as the full 90 minutes in the loss to Colchester in the cup.

Under Mourinho, meanwhile, the midfielder has featured just once, in the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it doesn't seem as if he's in line for a high amount of game time any time soon.

As a result, Aduda has spoken about his compatriot, being quoted by Goal.com as saying: "It is very clear now that [Wanyama] is not in the plans of Mourinho anymore if indeed he has omitted him from the Champions League squad. There is no more excuse now and what Wanyama should do is force a move away from the club and get playing time elsewhere.

"[Wanyama] should take a close look at his future and make a right decision, Kenya needs him for the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers and this might bring issues in the future if he doesn’t play regularly. Kenya coach Francis [Kimanzi] will have a difficult time of whether to call him for national team duty or not because it will not be easy to rely on a captain that is not playing for his club."

Wanyama joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 for a reported £11million fee (BBC Sport), is contracted to the club until 2021, and has made 97 appearances for Spurs (Transfermarkt).