Tottenham Hotspur star is quietly measuring up to Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Totttenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son is not getting the credit he deserves.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho this week hailed Heung-Min Son as a player who is pushing himself to the limit to help the team. [SkySports]

He is right to praise the South Korean, but outside of Tottenham, Son's performances are not getting the recognition they deserve.

The biggest praise to highlight Son's season is that he is going toe to toe in terms of goalscoring with Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

 

It is widely acknowledged that Mane is having a terrific season as are the whole Liverpool team, and he is one of the frontrunners for the player of the year award.

In terms of goals, Son is right up there with him. The South Korean has scored 14 goals across the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Mane has netted 13, although he edges ahead of Son overall because of the two goals he scored in the UEFA Super Cup back in August.

Mane has 11 assists in all competitions, closely followed by Son with nine.

Son of course missed the start of the season due to a suspension picked up at the end of last season, and has had to deal with a change in manager and a far less settled team around him.

Mane deserves all the plaudits he gets. His role at Liverpool have been overshadowed by Mohamed Salah over the past three seasons.

Son likewise is stepping up as Tottenham's key man, again, with Harry Kane out. He also is worthy of a bit more praise than he's currently getting.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

