Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Artem Dzyuba comments

Artem Dzyuba is reported to have been a target for Tottenham in January.

Tottenham Hotspur's attempts to sign a striker in January reportedly led them towards Artem Dzyuba.

The Russian international has spoken out on Tottenham's enquiry, and said the North London club did not try hard enough.

Spurs tried to sign a striker to replace Harry Kane, who is out injured until April, but had no luck.

Dzyuba was quoted by The Mail: "When Harry Kane at Tottenham broke down, people contacted me. From Jose Mourinho, as I understand it. But it was the New Year holidays, so Zenit said no. And that's all.

"If Tottenham really wanted me, then I think they would be more insistent. That said, the interest was really there."

The striker added that his club had fielded an earlier enquiry from Everton back in December.

Dzyuba was one of the stars at Russia 2018 and would have been a target man who could have offered something different to Tottenham.

With Zenit reluctant to let the striker leave, Tottenham evidently realised they would have to commit a big offer to tempt them.

For a 31-year-old striker, its understandable Spurs were reluctant to make a sizeable bid to try and force the deal into happening.

