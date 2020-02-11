Tony Cascarino claims 'frustrating' £20m Everton ace is reminding people he's 'one hell of a talent'

Theo Walcott has been a standout performer for Everton in recent weeks.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that the 'frustrating' Theo Walcott has been reminding people that he is 'one hell of a talent' as he has played a big part in Everton's strong run of form recently.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (09/02/2020 at 06:55 am), Cascarino praised Walcott for helping Everton to all three points over the weekend.

"Walcott, when he does things like that [cross for the first goal], he sorts of reminds you that Theo can be one hell of a talent," Cascarino told TalkSport. "Yes, he can be frustrating when he's playing.

"But I think the year before he left Arsenal, he got 20 goals in that season. And Theo can cause you problems. Now, if he has got someone to aim for like Calvert-Lewin, like Richalison then you've got an issue because they are decent players to get on the end of crosses. I think Bernard on the other side can be a hit and miss because he's a talent."

Walcott netted a late winner for Everton away at Watford at the start of the month, and he backed that up by providing a stunning cross and assist against Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Since his move from Arsenal for £20 million in 2018 [BBC Sport], Walcott has endured mixed performances, but like Carlo Ancelotti is doing with a number of his players, it seems as though he is getting the best out of the Englishmen.

It's now a case of the Southampton academy product adding some consistency to his game because it is something that has evaded him for large parts of his career.

Nonetheless, the Toffees are sitting seventh in the Premier League table and are now five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, although the London club do have a game in hand.

It's a big change from where they were a couple of months ago when they were seemingly battling relegation under Marco Silva.