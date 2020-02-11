Why was The Mick season 3 cancelled? Fans left heartbroken over scrapped Comedy Central show

The Mick is currently airing on Comedy Central here in the UK but there won't be a season 3.

It's never nice when a TV show is cancelled, especially when it's one that you've become invested in over a number of seasons.

For fans of the Fox TV show The Mick, currently airing on Comedy Central here in the UK, that's exactly the case as the show was cancelled after just two seasons.

In the months and years since the show came to an end, fans have been on a constant search for answers about why the show was pulled.

What is The Mick about?

The Mick is a US comedy that follows titular character Mackenzie "Mickey" Molng as she attempts to ditch her irresponsible nature and take care of three young children, her niece and two nephews, after their parents were arrested for tax fraud.

Naturally, very little in the series goes to plan which leaves Mickey on the constant verge of a nervous breakdown.

Why The Mick was cancelled

The reason why The Mick was cancelled has never been officially revealed by the show's US network Fox but it is expected that poor viewing figures were behind the decision as is often the case in TV.

After an impressive pilot episode, which raked in over 8.5 million viewers, and opening first season which averaged 2.96 million viewers, ratings tanked and by the end of season 2, just 1.8 million people were tuning in.

Fans heartbroken over scrapped comedy

Even though the show was cancelled by Fox in 2018, fans are still heartbroken about the decision with plenty taking to social media to voice their discontent.

One Twitter user simply commented: "We need the mick season 3."

While another added: "Just learned that The Mick was cancelled and read an article where the creators gave the ideas that would’ve been Season 3 and now I’m super bummed and kinda wanna cry."

And finally, this fan on Twitter used a tweet from The Mick star Kaitlin Olson to give some context in them calling for more of The Mick.

It’s been out of hand since The Mick didn’t get a season 3 — /A\ (@Ragucid) January 18, 2019