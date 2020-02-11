The broom challenge 2020 explained - where did the "NASA" trend come from?

No surprise, it's not NASA-approved.

February 10th, 2020 saw thousands of people take to social media joining in the latest craze: the broom challenge.

"What on earth is the broom challenge?" we hear you ask. Well for one thing, it's far from anything to do with the positions of the planets or angle of the earth.

Here's the down-low on the internet's latest trend and why yesterday saw tonnes of people egging on this fake news. Even some A-List celebrities got involved!

SEE ALSO: Check out the bizarre sweet-eating challenge on TikTok

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

What is the "broom challenge"?

People have been doing this trick for as long as brooms - in their modern day flat based form - have been around.

Way back in 2012, there was a first wave of this trend, which saw people claiming that their brooms could stand up of their own accord - no need for support, nothing.

Even tech magazine Wired covered the trend, stating that the success of the broom challenge had something to do with the alignment of the earth and was all about the gravitational balance of a weighted object.

The particular distribution of the broom's mass means that at certain angles and positions, it can balance entirely solo.

It's all pretty scientific, huh?

Broom challenge revived for 2020

Although this trend never 'died' per se, it's had a revival thanks to one viral Tweet created by @mikaiylaaaaa.

In the tweet from February 10th, she said: "NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull."

She then proceeded to demonstrate with a video, where her broom miraculously stands of its own accord, to her disbelief.

It didn't take too long before others were copying the video and thus, the challenge was revived.

Best of the brooms

Everyone was intrigued to see whether the challenge would work, rushing home, grabbing a broom and testing out the theory.

Of course it was likely that it would work, leaving some amazed by the trick. Others were slightly more cynical about the reality of the broom challenge.

But here are some of our favourites!

Probably more about the low center of gravity than a planetary alignment, but I had to try it anyway. LOL#BroomChallenge pic.twitter.com/nxxjJM1Tea — David Sokoloski (VGK Fanatic) (@DavidSokoloski) February 11, 2020