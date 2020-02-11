'That is not happening': Bielsa issues defiant response about what's going on at Leeds

Leeds United have won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions.

Marcelo Bielsa has insisted to the Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds United are not getting carried away after victories, during his latest press conference.

Leeds had established a lead at the top of the Championship, but they have crumbled in recent weeks.

Bielsa’s side have won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions, with Leeds now fighting to keep hold of their top two spot.

The Whites are only ahead of Fulham on goal difference, and they will also be leapfrogged by Brentford if they lose this evening.

But Bielsa insists that Leeds have not got carried away with any result this term.

“That is not happening to us, when we have been in a good moment we didn't believe we would get something and now how everybody describes the team when we were in a good moment was never described like that for us,” Bielsa said.

“And negative evaluation of the team when things go wrong does not describe for us this way that everybody sees the team.”

Whatever the reason for Leeds’ shaky form, Bielsa needs to get to the bottom of it sooner rather than later.

If Leeds are to lose to Brentford this evening then they will come under huge pressure, with frustrations sure to rise at Elland Road.

Leeds have squandered opportunities to earn promotion before, and the hope will be that history is not repeating itself again this term.