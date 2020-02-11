Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

TalkSPORT pundit claims Liverpool have been linked with 'scary' signing

Liverpool are said to be interested in bringing in Kylian Mbappe from PSG if they can afford to do a deal.

Danny Murphy has told TalkSPORT (10th February 2020) that Kylian Mbappe could be a ‘scary’ signing for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been linked with the PSG forward in recent times, with Mbappe said to be ‘tempted’ by the prospect of making a switch to Anfield by ESPN.

The costs of the transfer would be exorbitant, with PSG likely to demand huge money for the World Cup winning striker.

But Murphy feels that if Liverpool have a chance of bringing in Mbappe they should do, as he would be even more of a threat than Roberto Firmino.

 

“If Liverpool were to lose Firmino and go and get [Kylian] Mbappe, would that be a more scary front three? Would he complement the other two as much?" Murphy asked.

“It is a debate and no one can give me a fact.

“I think if Mbappe was playing upfront with Mane and Salah, it would be more scary than playing with Firmino, Mane and Salah.

“I’m not belittling what Firmino has done, I think he’s a wonderful footballer.”

Firmino and Mbappe are very different players, so Liverpool would likely have to adapt their style slightly if the French international did come in.

Firmino likes to drop deep and create chances for others, but Mbappe is very much an out-and-out number nine.

The PSG man loves to play on the shoulder of the last defender and use his pace to get in behind.

Mbappe has scored 83 goals in 114 over his time at PSG so far, and if he could repeat those sort of figures at Liverpool then he would be a worthwhile addition, regardless of the price.

