'Such a wonderful player': Frank McAvennie hails recalled Celtic star

The Celtic hitman has a new lease of life in Glasgow these days.

Frank McAvennie has admitted that he's over the moon to see Leigh Griffiths back in Celtic's first XI.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has been playing with a two-pronged attack since the winter break ended in Scotland and it seems to be breathing fresh life into their forward line.

Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard are the red-hot Celtic duo spearheading the attack at the moment.

The 29-year-old had only started one Premiership game this season before the 3-1 win at Kilmarnock on January 22 and the Scottish hitman, who has scored four times since the domestic football resumed last month, is certainly playing like a man with a point to prove.

The former Hibernian and Wolves striker is a hugely-popular figure among the Celtic fans, after scoring 40 times during the 2015-16 campaign under Ronny Deila.

And club legend McAvennie is delighted to see Lennon recall him in the first XI.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Griff is such a wonderful player with his flicks and you can see the two of them have an understanding now. Two strikers used to be the way and you don’t get it now.

"I’m delighted for Griff. They all have a smile on their faces and Edouard and Griff were a joy to watch against Motherwell. They looked like they were enjoying themselves."

It was a truly horrendous 2019 for Griffiths on a personal level and a fitness level. Not only was he injured earlier in the campaign, but the in-form star sat out virtually the entire second of last season after being given a leave of absence by then-manager Brendan Rodgers some 14 months ago.

But he is playing and scoring like a player determined to make up for lost time, and long may it last.