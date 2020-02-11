Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Spurs man admits Mourinho's used him in position he's barely ever played before

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has been in hugely impressive form since stepping into Jose Mourinho's side's defence.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Japhet Tanganga has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that he has barely played at left-back before this season.

Tanganga has been utilised on the left-hand side of Tottenham’s defence regularly by Jose Mourinho, with the youngster now seemingly part of the Portuguese boss’s first choice defence.

With Ben Davies out injured, Tanganga has stepped in and performed well in Tottenham’s backline.

The 20-year-old has not been overawed after being thrown in at the deep end.

 

And Tanganga admits that even though he hasn’t played left-back much before, he feels as if he has developed hugely as a result of his exposure to regular action.

"I hadn’t played left-back much before but honestly, these last few games that I’ve played have really helped my development, just understanding everything positioning-wise,” Tanganga said.

"I’m there to work, to do what the manager needs me to do and, to be honest, I’ll play anywhere. I’m happy to do the work for the team.”

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

The expectation is that Tanganga could drop to the bench when Davies does return to full health, but the youngster has done his first-team chances no harm.

Tanganga looks fully capable of stepping into Tottenham’s team well called upon and his versatility is a major asset.

The academy graduate has played right across Tottenham’s back-line, and now has established an important role in Mourinho’s first-team squad for himself.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch