'Love you so much', 'great attitude': Some Spurs fans erupt over player's comments

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has reflected on his Spurs first-team breakthrough.

The 20-year-old had previously only played one senior game for Tottenham - in the League Cup defeat to Colchester United earlier this season - before making his Premier League bow against Liverpool on 11 January.

Although Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat, Tanganga - part of a three-man defence along with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez - put in a great performance, especially considering the baptism of fire by taking on the European and world champions.

Since then, Tanganga has gone from strength to strength, playing the full 90 minutes in the Premier League games against Watford and Manchester City as well as the FA Cup third-round replay against Middlesbrough and the two fourth-round ties against Southampton (Transfermarkt).

With the winter break allowing for a period of reflection, the versatile defender looked back at his breakthrough, telling the Spurs website: "At times it’s been different to what I expected because I thought maybe if I was playing on this stage I would have got nervous but I feel like I’ve been really calm.

"I haven’t been fazed by the opponents or the circumstances, I feel like I know what my game is, I know why the manager has put me in, he’s shown trust in me and he knows what I’m capable of doing so it’s just about sticking to my game. I feel like all the work I’ve been doing, it’s all for this moment right now and it’s just been great."

Great attitude to have. He’s going places. — Taylor (@thfctaylor) February 10, 2020

One of our own — sonaldo (@SonTwoThree) February 10, 2020

Give him a contract till 3000 — Ëthãń (@EthanTHFC__) February 10, 2020

Sounds such a grounded level headed guy. Loving it — James Davies (@JamesDavies4) February 10, 2020

Where would our season be without him? May not have signed Gedson or Bergwijn had Japhet not shown his abilities. — Chair (@hotspur_tom) February 10, 2020

I love u so much — Odyssey (@7Sonaldo) February 10, 2020

That's the spirit bro — Samby ️ Fenibo (@SambyFenibo) February 10, 2020

sign plz — Tottenham (@Spurs712) February 11, 2020

Congrats Japhet ... keep it going ... brilliant play ... — Henry H McAuley. (@HDubbleH) February 10, 2020