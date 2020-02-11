Some Spurs fans were happy to see Moussa Sissoko's recovery message

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Moussa Sissoko has sent out a reassuring message to the Tottenham Hotspur fans during the Frenchman's recovery from a knee injury currently keeping him out of action.

The 30-year-old last played in the Premier League against Southampton on 1st January, but has since been nursing a knee injury which is why Sissoko was having a recovery session.

The midfielder told the Spurs supporters that he "will be back soon", however, Premier Injuries have estimated a return date to be around 25th April 2020.

This just so happens to be the day of the infamous North London Derby, which would likely be a very physical match and wouldn't be the best conditions to ease a player back into.

Sissoko has played 20 matches in the league so far this season, scoring just twice and assisting only once - hardly record-breaking stats but the 30-year-old is still a useful player to have in the squad.

The Frenchman has been playing the majority of his football in a defensive midfield position, which seems to be suiting him and will likely be his main position when returning.

These Spurs fans are clearly excited to see Sissoko back on the pitch where he belongs, and they would probably love to have him back for the Arsenal clash - given the history between the two sides.

No pain, no gain. I will be back soon ! pic.twitter.com/PTwyZgOFRm — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 11, 2020

