Tottenham Hotspur

Some Spurs fans were happy to see Moussa Sissoko's recovery message

Brian Heffernan
Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during a training session on March 11, 2019 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur takes a selfie with a fan during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February...

Moussa Sissoko has sent out a reassuring message to the Tottenham Hotspur fans during the Frenchman's recovery from a knee injury currently keeping him out of action.

The 30-year-old last played in the Premier League against Southampton on 1st January, but has since been nursing a knee injury which is why Sissoko was having a recovery session.

The midfielder told the Spurs supporters that he "will be back soon", however, Premier Injuries have estimated a return date to be around 25th April 2020.

 

This just so happens to be the day of the infamous North London Derby, which would likely be a very physical match and wouldn't be the best conditions to ease a player back into.

Sissoko has played 20 matches in the league so far this season, scoring just twice and assisting only once - hardly record-breaking stats but the 30-year-old is still a useful player to have in the squad.

The Frenchman has been playing the majority of his football in a defensive midfield position, which seems to be suiting him and will likely be his main position when returning.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

These Spurs fans are clearly excited to see Sissoko back on the pitch where he belongs, and they would probably love to have him back for the Arsenal clash - given the history between the two sides.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moussa Sissoko and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in...

