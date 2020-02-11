Some Celtic fans want to sign Mohamed Elyounoussi permanently

Mohamed Elyounoussi is a player that these Celtic fans are keen on signing permanently from Southampton.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has played well this season despite his recent injury and has proved his worth to these Celtic fans.

The Al-Hoceima born midfielder has only played six Scottish Premiership matches this season but has still managed to score four goals and register two assists.

According to The Telegraph, Elyounoussi is one of four current loanees Southampton are willing to offload in the summer. Which gives Celtic's chances of permanently signing the 25-year-old a big boost.

The winger has scored in every competition he's played in for the Hoops this season, scoring in the league, League Cup and UEFA Europa League.

The Norway international has a Transfermarkt value of £10.80m, which wouldn't be too much if that's close to his actual transfer fee - especially in today's market.

Southampton originally purchased Elyounoussi for £16.2m from FC Basel, but after being sent out on loan it's understandable that the 25-year-old's value will have dropped a bit.

With his goal contributions, it's clear to see why these Celtic fans would want to keep the Moroccan born midfielder at the club.

If they were to not sign him and bring in another winger to replace Elyounoussi, there's no guarentee that they'll hit the ground running which could be costly to the Hoops' season.

| One report has claimed that Southampton are 'likely' to sell Mohamed Elyounoussi at the end of the season.



Would you like to see him join permanently? #CelticFC https://t.co/ESdXdImLlN pic.twitter.com/FL0Xdc6F5A — Read Celtic (@ReadCeltic) February 10, 2020

Get him signed up he knows what the club is all about only problem will be his wages HH — @Colin_McGregor (@colin_gregor) February 10, 2020

After seeing our figures on Friday of over £40mill in bank.....absolutely. He is absolute class. I wasnt convinced with Eddie while on loan at start and look how thats worked out — Nabby85 (@Nabby851) February 10, 2020

Yes it's a no brainer the guy is a class act who will flourish here once in a permanent deal — Ian Campbell (@cambybhoy) February 10, 2020

Decent player, yes sign him up — dee (@decistew) February 10, 2020

We should push the boat out to buy him — kate dunbar (@katedunbar61) February 11, 2020