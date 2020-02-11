Quick links

Celtic

Some Celtic fans want to sign Mohamed Elyounoussi permanently

Brian Heffernan
Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi shoots to score their second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Cluj at Celtic Park stadium in...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohamed Elyounoussi is a player that these Celtic fans are keen on signing permanently from Southampton.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

Mohamed Elyounoussi has played well this season despite his recent injury and has proved his worth to these Celtic fans.

The Al-Hoceima born midfielder has only played six Scottish Premiership matches this season but has still managed to score four goals and register two assists. 

Subscribe

According to The Telegraph, Elyounoussi is one of four current loanees Southampton are willing to offload in the summer. Which gives Celtic's chances of permanently signing the 25-year-old a big boost.

 

The winger has scored in every competition he's played in for the Hoops this season, scoring in the league, League Cup and UEFA Europa League.

The Norway international has a Transfermarkt value of £10.80m, which wouldn't be too much if that's close to his actual transfer fee - especially in today's market.

Southampton originally purchased Elyounoussi for £16.2m from FC Basel, but after being sent out on loan it's understandable that the 25-year-old's value will have dropped a bit.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

With his goal contributions, it's clear to see why these Celtic fans would want to keep the Moroccan born midfielder at the club.

If they were to not sign him and bring in another winger to replace Elyounoussi, there's no guarentee that they'll hit the ground running which could be costly to the Hoops' season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lazio's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva (L) and Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi go for a header during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match Lazio vs Celtic on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch