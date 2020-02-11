Quick links

Arsenal

Some Arsenal fans were excited by Cedric Soares' message

Brian Heffernan
Arsenal unveil new signing Cedric Soares at London Colney on January 30, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cedric Soares issued a message to the Arsenal supporters along with a video of his recovery.

Cedric Soares of Arsenal during Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Cedric Soares joined Arsenal on loan late in the January transfer window from Southampton but is yet to play for the north London side.

The Portuguese full-back had a successful career with the Saints, playing 138 matches, scoring three times and registering 11 assists. Not a bad tally, especially if the Gunners are just wanting the 28-year-old to be used as a squad player.

 

Soares' knee injury seems to be getting better, with the video showing the former Sporting CP defender on an exercise bike and doing various warm-up routines.

The full-back definitely has some real quality as Portugal has capped Soares 33 times already, which you would expect to continue if playing regularly for Arsenal.

With Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac and Callum Chambers also injured, the Gunners could really do with the Portuguese international recovering fast. 

Cedric Soares of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

One minor concern around Soares' ability, would be the number of yellow cards he seems to pick up. During his time with Sporting, the 28-year-old was booked 30 times in 94 appearances. 

His disciplinary record was a bit better at Southampton, picking up 20 yellow cards in the 138 outings he had with the Saints.

Nevertheless, these Arsenal fans are still very excited about finally getting to see the Portuguese full-back make his debut.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cedric Soares of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch