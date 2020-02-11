Quick links

Some Arsenal fans drool over potential defensive partnerships

With Arsenal rumoured to be interested in bringing in Dayot Upamecano some Gunners fans are dreaming of the future defensive partnerships.

These Arsenal fans have been dreaming of the possible defensive options should they be able to sign Dayot Upamecano.

Football.London understands that the Gunners have been 'long-time admirers' of Upamecano, which doesn't mean they are any closer to signing him, but should they make an offer it'll at least be a researched one.

The post the Gooners were raving over also included Hector Bellerin, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney.

All three of them are Arsenal owned players, however, Saliba is currently on loan with Saint-Etienne and Tierney is still out of action due to a dislocated shoulder he picked up against West Ham.

 

The French centre-back has played eight times for Saint-Etienne this season, most recently playing 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss against Montpellier on 9th February 2020.

With the RB Leipzig defender also being French, the communication between him and Saliba should be solid from day one - which is a slight boost to Upamecano's potential settling in process. 

The Gunners also signed Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo late in the January window, but the Spaniard wasn't mentioned in the Tweet - not a great first impression considering the 26-year-old is yet to play for the north London side.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

