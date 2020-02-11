Sky Sports pundit claims Leeds attacking midfielder is a 'Premier League player' in waiting

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez has scored just one goal in his last seven games for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Clinton Morrison has told Sky Sports The Debate that Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez is a Premier League player in waiting, but not enough of the team are delivering in front of goal.

Hernandez has been a key player throughout Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge at Leeds, but even the experienced Spaniard has been unable to stop the Whites’ form from collapsing.

Leeds have won just two of their last 11 matches, with their promotion credentials now being called into question.

And Morrison feels as if Leeds need to find a more consistent way of scoring.

“It feels like it’s happening all over again,” he said.

“They’re not scoring enough goals, they create so many chances but they don’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“They are too reliant on Patrick Bamford, he’s not going to deliver week in week out.

“In midfield they have players like Pablo Hernandez, who is a really good footballer, and is a Premier League player, but at the moment they are dominating matches and not putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Hernandez, like many of Leeds players, has been short of his best form of late - and has only hit the back of the net in one of his last seven league matches.

Leeds will be looking for the 34-year-old to drive them on later this evening.

The Whites are set to take on Brentford, and if they lose they will slip out of the top two.