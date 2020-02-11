Report: Southampton are set to extend Shane Long's contract

The veteran has less than six months left on his current deal.

According to a report from the Daily Echo, Shane Long is set to extend his stay at Southampton beyond the end of this season.

The former Hull City man recently amassed 200 appearances as a Southampton player. Long has slowly earned his place as a regular starter under Hasenhuttl and has become a hugely valuable member of the squad.

The 33-year-old's contract will expire at the end of this season and a lot of people expected him to move on especially with the addition of Che Adams in last summer's transfer window.

However, Adams hasn't quite been the player that Southampton fans hoped he would be and Long has deservedly landed a place alongside star forward Danny Ings.

Long has only scored twice and provided four assists this season but his all-round game is what makes his partnership with Ings so special.

Ings' job has become a lot easier when Long has been on the pitch alongside him. The 33-year-old constantly chasing loose balls and not giving the defenders a moment's rest has allowed Ings to get himself to the right place at the right time, which has helped him score consistently this season.

A contract extension for Long is a no-brainer at this point and Saints fans will certainly be happy that Ings will continue to get the support of the Irishman as he has in recent games.