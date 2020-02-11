Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans react to Louie Barry's England U17 performance

Shamanth Jayaram
Aston Villa fans wave flags before the FA Cup final football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Wembley stadium in London on May 30, 2015. AFP PHOTO
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa fans can't wait for the teenager to make his senior debut in the coming weeks.

Louie Mark Barry of FC Barcelona in action during The Otten Cup match between PSV Eindhoven and FC Barcelona held at De Herdgang, the training ground & youth academy field of PSV Eindhoven...

Aston Villa completed the signing of Louie Barry from Barcelona in last month's transfer window but not many people expected him to be a contender for the first-team this season. 

The 16-year-old is immensely talented and is highly regarded by everyone who has ever watched him play. Barry starred for the England under-17 squad yet again on Monday, with a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Ukraine. 

That was just a couple of days after his goal against Russia after coming off the bench which inspired the side to come from behind to win 4-2. 

 

There is very little doubt that the £888,000 signing from Barcelona (BBC) will be a star for England and Aston Villa in the coming years but is he ready to make the jump straight away?

Dean Smith's side had to bring in Mbwana Samatta to replace the injured Wesley in the January transfer window. The Brazilian is ruled out for the season, which might open a spot for an additional striker alongside Borja Baston on the bench. 

Barry getting the nod from Smith would be a humongous shout but more surprising things have happened in football over the years. Aston Villa fans certainly feel that he is ready as they hailed his performance for his country on social media. 

West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with an England shirt after representing England taken in West Bromwich, England on November 11 2018.

Here are a few reactions from Villa supporters:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fans wave giant flags as Aston Villa players warm up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch