Aston Villa fans react to Louie Barry's England U17 performance

Aston Villa fans can't wait for the teenager to make his senior debut in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa completed the signing of Louie Barry from Barcelona in last month's transfer window but not many people expected him to be a contender for the first-team this season.

The 16-year-old is immensely talented and is highly regarded by everyone who has ever watched him play. Barry starred for the England under-17 squad yet again on Monday, with a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Ukraine.

That was just a couple of days after his goal against Russia after coming off the bench which inspired the side to come from behind to win 4-2.

There is very little doubt that the £888,000 signing from Barcelona (BBC) will be a star for England and Aston Villa in the coming years but is he ready to make the jump straight away?

Dean Smith's side had to bring in Mbwana Samatta to replace the injured Wesley in the January transfer window. The Brazilian is ruled out for the season, which might open a spot for an additional striker alongside Borja Baston on the bench.

Barry getting the nod from Smith would be a humongous shout but more surprising things have happened in football over the years. Aston Villa fans certainly feel that he is ready as they hailed his performance for his country on social media.

