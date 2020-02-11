Simone Johnson height and weight: How The Rock's daughter stacks up against WWE competition

WWE has a new star in the making and their name is one we've heard before.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a name that almost everyone on planet Earth will be familiar with.

The wrestling star-turned actor has been a constant figure in the world of entertainment for the last 20 years.

In 2019, however, the wrestling legend said goodbye to the ring for the final time after sporadically appearing in big-name events on-and-off when his acting schedule allowed.

Now, though, there is a new Johnson name about to enter the ring.

Simone Johnson signs up to WWE!

That's right, Simone Johnson, daughter of the legendary Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has signed up to compete in WWE.

The announcement was made on February 10th when Simone took to her Instagram to confirm the news.

In the Instagram post, Simone Johnson said: "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said “this will be my life one day”, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this."

It's not yet been announced when Simone will first take to the ring but there's undoubtedly a huge amount of excitement surrounding the return of the Johnson name to WWE.

Simone Johnson's key stats

At just 18 years of age, Simone has a long future ahead of her in WWE but the competition she faces will no doubt boast more experience than the novice wrestler.

However, given Simone's height of 5ft10 (1.78m) and reported weight of 123lbs (55kg) she is expected to be more than enough of a physical match for her opponents.

How she stacks up against WWE opponents

Obviously we don't know who Simone Johnson will be fighting first in WWE or its sister series NXT but just taking a look at some of the biggest names in the sport, Simone definitely doesn't seem out of place aside from her experience.

Becky Lynch - Age: 33 | Years in WWE: 8 | Height: 5ft6 (1.68m) | Weight: 134lbs (61kg)

Charlotte Flair - Age: 33 | Years in WWE: 8 | Height: 5ft10 (1.78m) | Weight: 147lbs (67kg)

Sasha Banks - Age: 28 | Years in WWE: 8 Height: 5ft4 (1.65m) | Weight: 114lbs (52kg)

Bayley - Age: 30 | Years in WWE: 8 | Height: 5ft6 (1.68m) | Weight: 119lbs (54kg)

Alexa Bliss - Age: 28 | Years in WWE: 7 | Height: 5ft1 (1.55m) | Weight: 101lbs (46kg)