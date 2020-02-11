Rodgers recruit expresses excitement after quitting Celtic

Leo Mazis moved to Celtic in early 2018.

Leo Mazis has thanked everyone at Celtic for their support after his move to US Triestina Calcio was announced on Tuesday.

Mazis arrived at Celtic two years ago, during Brendan Rodgers' tenure, from the Australian side Blue Devils.

But the 20-year-old left without ever having made a first-team appearance for the Bhoys.

Triestina said they had signed Mazis to an 18-month contract, following a trial spell.

But the third-tier Italian side added that the deal can be extended by a further two years.

Posting on Instagram afterwards, Mazis wrote:

It is understood that Mazis was freed from his Celtic contract ahead of the January transfer deadline, enabling him to sign and play for another club this season.

Triestina sold another midfielder, Manuel Hidalgo, to Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s last month.

Celtic players including Stephen Welsh, Liam Burt, Leo Hjelde and Calvin Miller have already sent good luck messages to Mazis on Instagram.

