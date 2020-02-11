Who plays Robbie Burgess in Cold Feet? 2020 promises big things for actor Tim Dantay!

The ninth series of ITV's Cold Feet reached its penultimate episode this week and packed plenty of twists and turns for our loveable cast of characters.

Cold Feet's ninth series is now motoring towards its final episode but before we reach the climactic finale on February 17th, there was the small matter of episode 5 to get through first.

As with the series as a whole, episode 5 is full of dramatic twists and turns and sees the relationships of our main cast of characters put under strain in typical fashion.

Last time out in episode 4, David unexpectedly reunites with an old friend and the pair form something of a new dream team this time around.

That friend is, of course, Robbie Burgess, played by Manchester-born actor Tim Dantay.

COLD FEET: Sheila's Sally Rogers is no stranger to comedy

The story of episode 5

Adam's legal battle against his former employers goes well until reality hits and he's left with nothing to do.

Karen is left in an impossible position with her daughter Liv while Jenny discovers her mother's will and it threatens to cause another rift between her and her sister Sheila.

Meanwhile, David is getting his friend Robbie settled into his new position at the bank.

Setting Robbie on the straight and narrow

Before series 9, we'd met Robbie just twice before, once in series 6 and 7 respectively.

Robbie is played by Manchester-born actor Tim Dantay who fits into the role of a slightly incompetent burglar rather well.

Series 9 sees the career criminal return to our screens in episode 4 when he tries and fails to burgle the cafe David has been looking after but rather than take him to the police, David has other plans for his old pal.

Episode 5 sees the pair take on the big-wigs at the bank as they look to improve the image of the financial institution.

Image of Tim Dantay in BBC One's Casualty

What else has Tim Dantay been in?

Born in 1963, Tim Dantay has been acting since his early 20s when he made his debut in 1985's series of the ITV show Travelling Man.

Since then, though, Tim Dantay has appeared in over 70 film and TV roles with the likes of EastEnders, Coronation Street, Doctors, The Bill and I'm Alan Partridge among the most well-known shows in his filmography.

The biggest of his acting roles, however, have come in the likes of Playing the Field and the 2015 film Everest.



It'll be fascinating to see whether or not Tim Dantay's Robbie can stay on the straight and narrow in the rest of Cold Feet's ninth series which comes to an end on February 17th.