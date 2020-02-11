Former Liverpool man Rickie Lambert has been raving over Jordan Henderson.

Jordan Henderson is continuing to play at a high level despite being 29 years old and former Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert is loving the midfielder.

Henderson has played 24 matches in the Premier League this season, with 21 of them being in the starting-11. So the Englishman is showing no signs of wear and tear after all his years at the highest level of English football.

When Lambert was speaking with Liverpoolfc.com, the former Red said: "I’ve always been a big admirer of Jordan. When I first saw him – technically superb, mentally superb and physically superb."

The 29-year-old played very well in the last league outing for Jurgen Klopp's side, getting a goal and an assist against Southampton - also one of Lambert's former sides.

The England international joined the Reds from Sunderland back in 2011 for a fee of £16.2m according to Transfermarkt.

Since then he's gone on to make 356 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 28 goals and registering 49 assists.

Henderson has also been a huge part of the Anfield success, winning the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Supercup during his time at the club.

The midfielder also won goal of the month in the 2016/17 season, but that's probably not going to make it on his mantelpiece.

Klopp has currently got his Anfield side in an amazing position to win the Premier League this season, which would be the first time Henderson could lift that trophy.

Sitting top of the league on 73 points, a whole 22 points clear of the current champions Manchester City. It would take a mammoth collapse for this one to slip away from them - but this is football at the end of the day.