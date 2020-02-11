Report: West Brom offer player a £9k-a-week pay rise to stop him leaving

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion are looking to extend Kyle Edwards' stay at the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion are set to hand Kyle Edwards a £9,000-a-week pay rise, according to The Express and Star, with The Baggies desperate to keep hold of the young winger.

On paper at least, the January transfer window didn’t exactly go to plan for one of the Championship’s most exciting young forwards.

Edwards has really caught the eye with his speed and skill during an impressive breakthrough season under Slaven Bilic but, after the winter arrivals of Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki, the 21-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday’s victory over Millwall at The Den.

And with Grady Diangana set to return from injury sooner rather than later, first-team action is set to become even more elusive.

This does not mean that West Brom will open the door and let one of their most talented youngsters leave for absolutely nothing. The Express and Star reports that Edwards, whose current contract expires in July, will be offered the chance to commit his future to the Championship leaders while increasing his weekly wage from £1,000 to £10,000.

West Brom have seen a number of dazzling young talents slip through their grasp in recent years but don’t expect Edwards to follow in the footsteps of Kemar Roofe, Izzy Brown and co.

The Dudley-born dynamo comes from a family of committed Baggies fanatics, the Express and Star adds, and had interest from Midland giants Wolves and Aston Villa, but instead decided to don West Brom’s iconic striped shirt.

And as long as he continues to shine on the training pitch, he will get his chances under Bilic.