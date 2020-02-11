Quick links

Report: Tottenham renew interest in exciting speed-machine after recent scouting mission

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are reportedly interested in bringing Riccardo Sottil to the Premier League from Serie A strugglers Fiorentina.

Riccardo Sottil of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur are once again sending scouts to watch Serie A starlet Riccardo Sottil, according to Calciomercato, despite the fact that he signed a new contract with Fiorentina just weeks ago.

The 2019/20 campaign might have been one to forget for a Viola side who are sitting just six points above the relegation zone but the rapid rise of some dazzling young talents have at least given the Stadio Artemio Franchi faithful something to cheer.

Alongside the pristine playmaker Gaetano Castrovilli and the electric Federico Chiesa, Italy U21 international Sottil is really making a name for himself in the iconic purple shirt.

 

The former Torino flyer has plenty of admirers over in England with Corriere dello Sport reporting in November that both Leicester City and Spurs were keeping tabs on his development.

The trail had grown cold recently but, four months on, it seems that Tottenham are making their move with the summer transfer window looming. Calciomercato reports that the North London giants recently embarked on a scouting mission in Florence, with Sottil a useful excuse to visit to one of Europe’s most picturesque locations.

Riccardo Sottil of Italy celebrates after scoring goal 3-0 during the match between Italy U21 and Luxemburg U21 - UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying at Stadio Teofilo Patini on...

The 20-year-old signed a new contract until 2024 as recently as January, however, so tempting Fiorentina to cash in could be easier said than done.

An old-school winger who loves to tread the touchline with chalk on his boots, Sottil would offer something a little different at a Tottenham side who have exciting inside forwards by the bucket-load.

Riccardo Sottil of Italy U21 celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifier match between Italy and Iceland at Stadio Paolo Mazza on...

