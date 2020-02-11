Report: Tottenham fading in race for 23-year-old star, he's decided he wants Chelsea move

Tottenham Hotspur may be out of the race for Andre Onana.

According to Voetbalnieuws, Tottenham Hotspur 'no longer seem an option' for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana – and he would like a move to Chelsea.

It's claimed that Spurs had been interested in Onana, as they looked to raid Ajax yet again after signing Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez from the Amsterdam side.

However, Spurs appear to be fading from the race, and Onana has allegedly decided that he wants Chelsea to be his next club at the end of the season.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be keen, but Onana has reportedly set his heart on a move to Chelsea instead, meaning he may still head to London.

Chelsea have seen Kepa Arrizabalaga struggle at times this season, prompting Frank Lampard to drop him from the starting lineup in favour of Willy Caballero.

Going for an up-and-coming goalkeeper like Onana may make some sense for Chelsea, and whilst it may feel similar to signing Arrizabalaga, he has more experience in European football than the Spaniard did upon his arrival.

Onana is still only 23, and is an impressive blend of height, agility, speed off his line, ability to start attacks and command of his area, making him one of the top goalkeepers in Europe.

Spurs may have eyed him up as an heir to Hugo Lloris, but with Paulo Gazzaniga filling in admirably for a large chunk of this season, maybe Jose Mourinho and co feel that money would be better spent elsewhere.