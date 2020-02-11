Report suggests West Ham failed to sign £9m star in January, joined PL rivals instead

West Ham United reportedly missed out on Josh Brownhill.

According to the Bristol Post, West Ham United were in the race to sign Josh Brownhill before he ended up joining Burnley instead.

It's claimed that Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Sheffield United and West Ham were all in the mix for Brownhill, having been impressed with his Championship displays.

However, Burnley beat all four clubs to Brownhill's signature, securing his signature before January's deadline for £9million (BBC Sport).

Nahki Wells went the other way, which may have Burnley a boost in the race for Brownhill, but West Ham are at least having the right idea, with David Moyes possible familiar with Brownhill from his time watching Preston North End in the past.

West Ham snapped up Jarrod Bowen before the deadline, landing one of the Championship's top young players, and signing Brownhill would have been the same strategy.

For too long, West Ham have signed over-the-hill players with little resale value, who take up big wages without contributing much; just look at Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko and Roberto Jimenez.

By signing Bowen and targeting Brownhill, West Ham are showing that they're willing to dip into the Championship market, having seen many players make the step up from the Championship to the Premier League in recent years.

Tomas Soucek is a great addition, but adding one more midfielder would have made West Ham stronger, and whilst Brownhill may have slipped through the net, targeting players with resale value has to encourage fans.