Report: Spurs back in for £34m star Pochettino allegedly urged Levy to buy for him

Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to upgrade Tottenham Hotspur's defence in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Youcel Atal to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a mega-money spending spree in the summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Tottenham boss reportedly wants to upgrade his entire defence over the summer, with Nice right-back Atal part of a list of targets he has identified.

Tottenham also apparently want Ben Chillwell, Ruben Dias and Max Aarons, as Mourinho wants to make his defence far tougher to break down.

Atal being on Tottenham’s radar is very interesting, as he is a player who Mauricio Pochettino was also keen on.

The Daily Star claims that Pochettino asked Daniel Levy to sign Atal for him, but that deal never took place when the Argentine was at the club.

Whether Mourinho will have more luck in bringing in the Algerian remains to be seen, but he could be an appealing addition.

Atal’s attacking quality has caught the eye in France, where he contributed six goals and one assist last term.

The 23-year-old has suffered a serious injury which has kept him out this season, but Spurs have reportedly not been put off.

Atal could now provide good competition at right-back with Serge Aurier, who has improved since Mourinho took over.

If Tottenham are to sign Atal, it could cost them £34 million according to the Telegraph.