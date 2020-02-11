Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs back in for £34m star Pochettino allegedly urged Levy to buy for him

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to upgrade Tottenham Hotspur's defence in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho manager

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Youcel Atal to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a mega-money spending spree in the summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Tottenham boss reportedly wants to upgrade his entire defence over the summer, with Nice right-back Atal part of a list of targets he has identified.

Tottenham also apparently want Ben Chillwell, Ruben Dias and Max Aarons, as Mourinho wants to make his defence far tougher to break down.

Atal being on Tottenham’s radar is very interesting, as he is a player who Mauricio Pochettino was also keen on.

 

The Daily Star claims that Pochettino asked Daniel Levy to sign Atal for him, but that deal never took place when the Argentine was at the club.

Whether Mourinho will have more luck in bringing in the Algerian remains to be seen, but he could be an appealing addition.

Atal’s attacking quality has caught the eye in France, where he contributed six goals and one assist last term.

Youcef Atal of Algeria during the International Friendly match between Algeria v Colombia at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 15, 2019 in Lille France

The 23-year-old has suffered a serious injury which has kept him out this season, but Spurs have reportedly not been put off.

Atal could now provide good competition at right-back with Serge Aurier, who has improved since Mourinho took over.

If Tottenham are to sign Atal, it could cost them £34 million according to the Telegraph.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch