Report: Soon-to-be free agent rejects new contract after Rangers meet his agent

Steven Gerrard's Rangers could sign their own Moussa Dembele as Rayhaan Tulloch faces an uncertain future at Championship leaders West Brom.

Rayhaan Tulloch has rejected an opening contract offer from West Bromwich Albion after Rangers held talks with the exciting attacker’s agent, according to the Express and Star.

History could be about to repeat itself at The Hawthorns.

In recent years, The Baggies have seen Kemar Roofe, Chris Wood, Izzy Brown and co slip through the net while the Championship leaders were forced to pay £3 million to bring Romaine Sawyers back to where it all began after the midfielder fulfilled his vast potential at Brentford.

And with Tulloch set to become a free agent at the end of the season, West Brom fans are suffering from a nasty case of déjà vu.

An England youth international who has forced his way into Slaven Bilic’s first-team plans in recent weeks, Tulloch is arguably the most promising young talent to rise through the ranks in West Bromwich since Chelsea lured a fresh-faced Brown away from the Midlands.

A whole host of clubs have been linked and, according to The Express and Star, Rangers held talks with Tulloch’s representatives in January.

The Scottish Premiership champions, perhaps inspired by Celtic’s 2016 swoop for a Fulham striker by the name of Moussa Dembele, are looking to snap up one of England’s brightest attacking prospects on the cheap.

West Brom haven’t given up hope of keeping Tulloch at the Hawthorns but the teenager has already rejected the chance to commit his future to The Baggies. Another contract offer is on the table with whether he puts pen to paper remains to be seen.

Tulloch has scored nine times in 14 games at Premier League 2 level this season, earning a nomination for January’s Player of the Month award. Their loss would undoubtedly be Rangers' gain - potentially for years and years to come.