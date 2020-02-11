Report: Rangers interested in 7-goal Premiership star whose club are desperate to keep

Is Kilmarnock star Eamonn Brophy going to swap Rugby Park for Ibrox? Steven Gerrard's Rangers are reportedly interested.

Kilmarnock are determined to tie Eamonn Brophy down to a new long-term contract at Rugby Park with Rangers keeping tabs on the exciting Scotland international, according to the Daily Record.

An explosive forward who was released by Celtic as a fresh-faced teen could one day be on his way back to Glasgow. Brophy is a long-running target for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and, with his contract due to expire in 2021, Kilmarnock need to act fast if they want to stop their prized asset from swapping Ayrshire for the Old Firm.

The Record reports that Killie are hoping to agree a new deal until 2023 while offering the seven-goal forward improved terms.

It remains to be seen, however, if a player who recently made his Scotland debut under former Rugby Park boss Steve Clarke is willing to extend his three-season stay at the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Brophy would be forgiven for waiting until the summer to see whether Rangers firm up their interest. After all, with Gerrard turning The Gers into genuine title challengers, a move to Ibrox could be too good to turn down, despite Brophy’s association with the club on the other side of Glasgow.

Versatile, hard-working and capable of producing something out of nothing in the final third, Brophy is certainly the kind of raw talent who Gerrard loves to get his mitts on. Furthermore, Jermain Defoe won’t be around forever while Alfredo Morelos is almost certain to move south of the border at some point.