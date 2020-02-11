Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle officials wary of targeting £35m star this summer, want Championship man instead

Olly Dawes
Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United still like Lille's Boubakary Soumare.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United are 'wary' of trying again for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare – and may now prefer Said Benrahma.

It's claimed that Soumare remains a leading target for Newcastle ahead of the summer transfer window, with Steve Bruce still keen on the Frenchman.

However, having seen him reject a £35million January move, Newcastle officials are thought to be worried about trying again, seemingly fearing a similar answer.

 

The report adds that Brentford star Benrahma is now considered a 'more appealing option' than Soumare, with Newcastle scouting him against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It's even noted that Newcastle officials want to push the idea of first-team football at St James' Park if he does make the move, but they'll have to wait until summer to put those plans into practice.

Soumare is a box-to-box midfielder previously compared to Paul Pogba, and based on his displays for Lille, he may be able to provide some real drive and quality on the ball in the Newcastle midfield.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park on January 28, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Yet Benrahma, 24, is a winger with outstanding skill and dribbling ability, meaning that he doesn't play in the same area of the pitch as Soumare, and would offer Bruce a different player to the Frenchman.

Still, it may well be that Benrahma would be eyed as Newcastle's big-money signing this summer rather than a like-for-like alternative to Soumare, but with major competition for both players, Newcastle face a battle to land either of them.

Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch