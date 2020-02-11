Report: Newcastle and Sheffield United target wants to leave this summer - club seek £21.1m

However, Newcastle United and Sheffield United could face competition from several other sides throughout the Premier League and Europe.

Borussia Dortmund have joined Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Sheffield United in pursuit of the Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, according to HLN.

Dennis has been linked to a string of English sides this season, though the Belgian website now lists only Newcastle, Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford as suitors from this side of the Channel.

It is claimed the Nigeria international - who has scored eight goals in 30 games this campaign, including two against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu - 'foresees a transfer' in the summer window.

And Brugge are said to want a club-record fee of more than €25 million (around £21.1m) to part with Dennis, who Borussia Dortmund have been watching from the stands 'for the last few weeks and months'.

A move to Dortmund, where Champions League football is on offer almost perennially, would likely appeal to the former Zorya Luhansk player.

But he could find the Premier League more financially rewarding - while Sheffield United are well in the running for a top-four finish as things stand.

Sheffield United signed another striker with Belgian Pro League experience in Richairo Zivkovic in January, though the Dutchman joined on loan initially.

And there is already a space for him at Newcastle, whose manager Steve Bruce was open about his side's failure to strengthen in Dennis's position last month.