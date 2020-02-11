Quick links

Report: Newcastle and Sheffield United target wants to leave this summer - club seek £21.1m

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates his goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October...
However, Newcastle United and Sheffield United could face competition from several other sides throughout the Premier League and Europe.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates his goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October...

Borussia Dortmund have joined Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Sheffield United in pursuit of the Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, according to HLN.

Dennis has been linked to a string of English sides this season, though the Belgian website now lists only Newcastle, Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford as suitors from this side of the Channel.

It is claimed the Nigeria international - who has scored eight goals in 30 games this campaign, including two against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu - 'foresees a transfer' in the summer window.

 

And Brugge are said to want a club-record fee of more than €25 million (around £21.1m) to part with Dennis, who Borussia Dortmund have been watching from the stands 'for the last few weeks and months'.

A move to Dortmund, where Champions League football is on offer almost perennially, would likely appeal to the former Zorya Luhansk player.

But he could find the Premier League more financially rewarding - while Sheffield United are well in the running for a top-four finish as things stand.

Richairo Zivkovic during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Emmen and PSV Eindhoven at De Oude Meerdijk on January 20, 2019 in Emmen, The Netherlands

Sheffield United signed another striker with Belgian Pro League experience in Richairo Zivkovic in January, though the Dutchman joined on loan initially.

And there is already a space for him at Newcastle, whose manager Steve Bruce was open about his side's failure to strengthen in Dennis's position last month.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

