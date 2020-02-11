Report: Liverpool target Klopp called 'fantastic' told he can leave current club

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Philippe Coutinho.

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool target Philippe Coutinho has been told that he can leave Barcelona.

Coutinho has failed to find his best form ever since leaving Liverpool, and Barca seem to have given up on the playmaker now.

The Spanish side are said to be willing to take a huge hit on the £142 million fee that they paid to bring Coutinho in from Liverpool.

And it seems that a return to the Reds could now be a possibility, with Coutinho reportedly tempted with a Premier League return.

Jurgen Klopp wants to add creativity to his midfield ranks, with Kai Havertz his main target.

However, if Liverpool are unable to bring in Havertz, Coutinho is said to be on Klopp’s side’s wishlist.

Coutinho has long been linked with a return to Liverpool, but Klopp has batted away suggestions so far.

“In general, Phil Coutinho helps each team in the world, still – 100%. It's not about that. I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it's not our year for that. It's just not possible,” Klopp said to ESPN back in 2019.

With Coutinho reportedly available for a cheaper fee now it could be that bringing him back to Merseyside is more of a possibility and the transfer could well be appealing.

Although Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, there is a feeling that they could be even stronger with a more creative option in midfield.

And if Coutinho could repeat his success in his first spell with Liverpool then he would be a wonderful addition.